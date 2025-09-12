movingkings | สล็อตเว็บตรง API แท้ 100% เว็บสล็อต ฝากถอน True Wallet ไม่มีขั้นต่ำ
What Our Customers Say
Richie and his crew were fantastic workers, thank you! Brooke Watson
Very effective work habits. They took extra care of our furniture and were very friendly workers. Al Gaulin
Excellent service, attitude, and performance! Gail Dobyns
All the guys on this job were terrific!!! Nancy Felice
Awesome job! Great service! Fast, careful, and quick! Amazing! Gilbert Sison
The gentlemen sent were very respectful and hard working. This has truly been a pleasant experience. Margarita D'Auma
Services
Long Distance
Moving Kings goes the extra mile when it comes to providing moving services across state lines. From the Pacific to the Atlantic, we offer competitive rates for long distance moving solutions that work with your wallet and itinerary.
HouseHold Relocation
Moving Kings specializes in the handling and care of your household goods. We utilize our well-trained employees and personal experience to ensure the safety and proper care of anything we touch.
Military Moves
Frequent moves can be one of the best and worst parts of being part of a military family. On one hand, you get to experience parts of the world you may have never otherwise. On the other hand, moving is a stressful and potentially pricey process...
Commercial Moving
Moving Kings is a full-service moving company, which means we execute moves of all types. We offer commercial moving services for businesses of any size, and can schedule the move after hours or on weekends.
About Moving Kings
Moving Kings goes the extra mile when it comes to relocating customers across state lines. We are fully licensed and insured to transport household goods, and with extensive experience and hundreds of happy clients, you know you can trust us with your next move.
Our movers are professionals at what they do, and they must meet strict standards to be considered an employee — or we like to say, a part of the family! Prior to our hands-on training process, all laborers are required to pass a drug screening and background check.
Every member of our staff is dedicated to making sure that all customers have a quality home moving experience. We’re a family-owned business, and we want you to feel like a part of the family.
Why Choose Us?
We offer in-home and over-the-phone estimates
Our movers will load and pack your household
Your items are fully bonded and insured while in our possession
We do our own deliveries
We have a great referral program Get $100 for referring family and friends
Moving Kings Florida Pick-Up Locations
